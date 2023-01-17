Peter Herweck to push digital transformation at WEF 2023

Peter Herweck, CEO of AVEVA, a global industrial software provider will participate in the World Economic Forum 2023 in Davos to promote a sustainable industrial digital transformation in support of lower carbon, socially just world.

AVEVA is a member of the WEF’s First Movers Coalition, a global platform that harnesses the purchasing power of over 50 companies to decarbonise seven “hard to abate” industrial sectors responsible for 30 percent of global emissions, from metals and chemicals to aviation and shipping.

“AVEVA’s software has played an active role in accelerating transition for industrial businesses for many years. At Davos this year, I look forward to meeting with government, business, and civic leaders to discuss how global partnerships – including between the public and private sector – can deliver systemic and sustainable use of the world’s resources and achieve aa more equitable future for us all,” said Peter Herweck.

Herweck, alongside partner Schneider Electric discuss the crucial role of digital transformation for the energy transition and she light on how the industrial metaverse will drive sustainable innovation at scale.

The WEF’s Global Risks Report in 2022 notes that government and business leaders rank climate action failure as the number-one long-term threat to lives and livelihoods. For Herweck, digital transformation has repeatedly proved its role in building resilience and agility for large government organizations and small start-ups alike. But its capabilities go much further.

“Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies such as artificial intelligence, data sharing and the industrial metaverse are essential to accelerating the development of climate-positive industries of the future. AVEVA’s solutions, sited at the nexus of the digital and sustainability revolutions, are perfectly poised to deliver the low-emission value chains that are essential to capitalizing on the green growth opportunities ahead of us,” Herweck said.

The WEF kicks off in Davos, Switzerland from January 16 to 20, 2023. The annual meeting brings together more than 2,000 leaders and experts from around the world with a view to improving the state of the world.