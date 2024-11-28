Paystack introduces payment feature to tap Opay’s 40m customers

Paystack has introduced the “Pay with Opay” feature to tap Opay’s over 40 million customers.

Revealed on its X handle, the fintech said, “Nigeria’s most downloaded fintech app, is now integrated with Paystack Checkout.

“We’re always increasing the number of payment channels we offer, while also improving the efficacy of existing channels.”

“Today, we’re thrilled to share that Paystack merchants in Nigeria can now accept payments quickly and securely from over 40 million OPay users,” it added on its website.

To enable the feature, customers must enable Pay with OPay for their Paystack account.

According to Paystack, customers must click the Bank checkbox in the Preferences tab of the Settings section of your Paystack Dashboard, to enable the feature.

This will enable the Pay with Bank channel, giving you access to Pay with OPay and over 26 other bank channels.

Read also: Nigerians tap Opay, PalmPay, Moniepoint amid banks’ IT glitch

Explaining how it works, Paystack noted that customers must first navigate to the Pay with Bank payment channel.

“After they select the OPay option, and click Authenticate, they’ll be directed to their OPay app to complete the payment.

“If they’re not paying via their mobile phone, they’ll be directed to the OPay web app,” the fintech added.

To make a payment via the Pay with OPay channel, customers should follow these steps:

Choose ‘OPay Digital Services Limited (OPay)’ under the Bank option on the Paystack Checkout.

Click the ‘Authenticate’ button to be redirected to your OPay account to complete the payment. You may need to log into your OPay account with your OPay account number and password. A verification code will also be sent to your registered OPay phone number to authenticate the payment.

There are two possible payment flows with the Pay with OPay channel:

You will be redirected to complete the payment via the OPay mobile app if you have the app on your mobile phone and you choose to pay with it;

Or you will be redirected to the OPay web app if you aren’t paying with your mobile phone or do not have the mobile app on your phone.

Paystack transactions made via your OPay account will either appear as ‘Certpay’ or ‘Merchant consumption’ on your OPay transaction list.

Your transaction will appear as ‘Certpay’ if you complete the payment via the web app. You will see more details about the transaction when you click on it.

Your transaction will appear as ‘Merchant consumption’ if you complete the payment via the mobile app. You will see more details about the transaction when you click on it.

Adedeji Olowe, founder of Lendsqr, noted that “Payment methods have become easier, faster, and better, and people are using them for everyday things.”

With the Nigerian fintech sector’s annual transactions estimated at N46.91 trillion, this reality remains valid till date.

Share