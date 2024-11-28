Nigeria unveils digital data center to combat environmental challenges

Nigeria can follow the path of South Africa in launching a centralised digital Covid vaccine certificate in order for the United Kingdom to recognise vaccines administered in the country.

The Federal Government has unveiled the Electronic Digital Centre of the Environmental Health Council of Nigeria (EHCON) to boost research efforts and strengthen collaboration with international partners in addressing global environmental challenges.

Speaking at the unveiling on Thursday in Abuja, Balarabe Lawal, minister of environment, noted that the center will serve as a centralised hub for collecting, storing, and managing environmental health data.

He emphasised that the platform will ensure stakeholders at all levels—federal, state, and local governments—have seamless access to accurate and up-to-date information, fostering informed decision-making and improved environmental health management.

According to him, “It will support evidence-based policy making, enhance research and foster collaboration with international partners to tackle global environmental challenges.

“It will serve as a hub for training, fostering a culture of innovation among environmental health professionals and equipping them with the tools needed to address contemporary challenges.”

The minister also identified environmental health public well-being and sustainable development and emphasised that the health of the environment directly impacts on the health of the people, the stability of the economy and the future of the nation.

“This initiative aligns seamlessly with the Federal Government’s broader environmental agenda, which prioritises sustainable practices, climate resilience and public health.”

He said government is committed to fully digitising the processes of all its agencies to establish smooth and seamless communication with stakeholders across the environmental sector.

Yakubu Baba, registrar, EHCON, described the digital centre as national situation digital centre purposely for prompt attention to any environmental issues across the country.

Baba said the project, which was funded by the World Bank, would avail populace the opportunities to access environmental health professionals promptly, irrespective of location in the event of any environmental health issues.

According to him, the project was conceptualised as a child of necessity looking at the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu tailored towards efficient service delivery and also looking at to reduce cost of governance.

“The digital centre is a one stop shop which has a lot of value chain and a dream come through.

“The objective of the centre is to create a workflow looking at the hardship face by the civil servants; we want to see a situation whereby the time spent in the office is less.”

