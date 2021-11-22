Parthian Partners upgrades i-invest app with new features for financial control

Taking lessons from last year’s pandemic, it is important to plan and control one’s finances and this is what Parthian Partners Limited is doing through its latest features on their i-invest application.

“Taking control of our finances can help reduce financial stress caused by debt, unplanned expenses, or an impulse to spend on things we can’t afford. Reducing financial stress requires taking actions on saving, budgeting, and investing,” the company said.

i-invest is Nigeria’s digital platform that allows a secure purchase and management of Treasury Bills, Eurobonds and Equities. These new features make i-invest an integrated platform for finance management. As such, rather than having several applications downloaded on mobile devices for different financial transactions, one can now manage money in one place on the i-invest app.

Here’s how:

Personalized Savings: With the new SAVE feature, you can choose how you want to save your money depending on your goals. You can either use the auto save feature which allows you to set automatic recurrent savings over a period or lock in an amount at once over a period. The best part of i-invest save is that unlike a regular savings account, your money doesn’t just sit idly in your savings account but grows at a reasonable interest rate monthly. Rates presently range from 8 percent to 11 percent interest.

Read also: Nigeria approves N656b for states to repay bailout funds

Pay Electricity Bills and buy Airtime and Data:

This feature takes out the stress of bill payment.

Invest in Naira Fixed Deposit Note and USD Fixed Deposit Notes:

In addition to investing in treasury bills, stocks, and bonds, you can now invest in both Naira and USD Fixed Deposit Notes. With Naira Fixed Deposit Notes, you get up to 11 percent annually within a 30-90 days tenor.

New Look and Friendlier User-Interface:

i-invest now has a fresh look and easy to use interface for that seamless and convenient financial experience.

“Although taking charge of one’s finances can be a daunting task to keep up with, having a mobile application like i-invest that helps you save, plan expenses, and invest all in one place can be an important step to financial freedom,” the company said.