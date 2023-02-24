Paga partners UBA Group, Visa to provide USD virtual cards

Paga, a Nigerian Fintech company has partnered UBA Group and Visa to enable Nigerians to get USD virtual cards on their platform.

This aims at enabling ease of cross-border transactions and expanding digital payment within and outside Nigeria.

Tayo Oviosu, chief executive officer of Paga announcing this on his official Twitter handle tweeted , “Super excited about our partnership with UBA Group & @Visa.

You can now get a USD card on Paga. The world is changing around us.Many Nigerians work remotely. Many have japa’d. We all use services that require payment in USD. Get yours now.”

According to the CEO, the Dollar card will allow Nigeria’s recieve money from any bank abroad which allow “send to card” method of payment.

Many Nigerians on Twitter applauded the milestone while requesting for a physical card.

A Twitter user identified as Aro Monday tweeted, ” Chairman sir, please work on physical cards.”

Meanwhile Oviosu stated that the physical card will be available soon.

“Coming soon, I have mine already,” Oviosu tweeted.

He also assured that the card can be used to pay and have access to YouTube, Apple music, among others.

Virtual card is a unique card number that’s generated in a digital format and is associated to an account.