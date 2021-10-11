Osinbajo backs summit to mark 20 years of telecom services in Nigeria

Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria has formally endorsed and will chair the Telecommunications Summit, a one-day event planned to commemorate the 20 years of transformation of telecommunications services in Nigeria.

The summit will feature a Two-Part Anniversary Lecture under the chairmanship of Isa Pantami, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy. The first part entitled ‘Telecommunications In Nigeria: The Revolution’ will be delivered by Ernest Ndukwe, Chairman, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, and former Executive Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC). The second part titled ‘Telecommunications In Nigeria: The Next Frontier’ will be delivered by Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NCC.

Also prominent on the lineup of activities for the summit is the unveiling of a commemorative publication entitled ‘Nigeria’s GSM, The Ultimate Game Changer’ to be delivered by former President Olusegun Obasanjo. There will also be the formal exposure of the anniversary documentary titled ‘Nigeria’s Telecommunications Revolution: An NCC Legacy.’

The Awards segment will be in two broad categories. The first category will be for individual awards and is in four subsets; Evergreen Award, Pathfinders Award, Enablers Award, and Honourable Mentions. The second category will be for institutions and include Industry Pioneers Award and Industry Pacesetters Award.

Notable among the sixteen individual awardees are former President Olusegun Obasanjo, under whose tenure the transformation of the telecommunications was consummated, Late Ahmed Joda, who led the Board of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to midwife the telecommunications revolution, Ernest Ndukwe, who as the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC was the real architect of the revolution, Isa Pantami, who as Minister of Communications and Digital Economy has, so far, added fillip to the nation’s telecommunications sector, Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, who continues to sustain the growth occasioned by the telecoms revolution and Mike Adenuga Jnr, whose innovative streak continually adds verve to the telecommunications sector in Nigeria.