Pan African Towers receives Africa’s best telecommunication

Pan African Towers (PAT) has received Africa’s Best Infrastructure Company of the Year award at the 6th edition of the African Brand Leadership Merit Award held in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The award which was organised by the African Brand Congress on Thursday September 30, 2021 selected Pan African Towers, because of its brand building efforts and growth over the years, by the technical committee of the Congress.

“Being the recipient of Africa’s Best Telecommunication Infrastructure

Company of the Year Award is a conspicuous demonstration of our unending

vision to provide high quality telecommunication connectivity all over

Africa,” Acting Chief Finance Officer (CFO), Ife-Olorun Ajayi said.

The company’s commitment to infrastructural growth as well as the development of the telecom sector in Nigeria and across Africa was reaffirmed during the event.

“At Pan African Towers, we are working tirelessly to make sure every area in Africa starting with Nigeria has the infrastructure that can foster and sustain the livelihood and wellbeing of people. We have hired the best skill set, management and have a very supportive board to invest in the growth and development of the society and the importance of telecommunication services to any society cannot be disputed,” Ajayi said.

Despite Covid-19 having a huge impact on business, “Pan African Towers is on the path to helping Nigeria achieve its digital economy status hence its huge investments in infrastructure to help close the telecom infrastructure gap that sits at over $36 billion. Pan African Towers is contributing towards closing this gap while also caring for the environment,” Ajayi said.

Also, innovation was a tool used by PAT to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic and keep their services unwavering during the period.

“Covid came with a lot of economic shocks especially for us in the telecom infrastructure sector. It slowed down roll-out plans due to travel restrictions and had a significant impact on business. However, since we knew how critical our services were, we developed a business continuity plan and a Covid response model which helped us strategize on how to serve our customers better and provide network connectivity to everyone, especially those in underserved areas,” Ajayi said.

During the pandemic, the company signed new deals and made significantly huge investments in state-of-the-art technology particularly in renewable energy. New partners were brought in to help generate clean renewable energy to power PAT sites to ensure all sites are working uninterruptedly.

Access to quality healthcare services, education, banking, insurance and other critical services are important for the growth and development of every human and society. Denial of these services due to the unavailability of network connectivity could be threatening to the overall survival of any human, business or society, hence PAT’s partnership with the government is aimed at implementing adequate policies that will foster the growth and development of telecommunication infrastructure across Africa.

“Over the years, we have continually clamored for the implementation of the Right of Way, Critical Network Infrastructure regulation and the National Broadband Plan as these policies and regulations are significant to a thriving digital economy,” Ajayi said.

In 2020, PAT received the Telecom Infrastructure Company of the Year

Award at the Nigerian Business Leadership Awards organised by Business

Day, as well as the Emerging Infrastructure Provider of the Year Award

at the 2020 Nigerian Tech Innovation and Telecoms Award (NTITA)

organised by the Association of Telecom Companies of Nigeria (ATCON).

The recognition as Africa’s Best Infrastructure Company of the Year accounts for the fifth award the company has received in its three years of business operations in Africa as the company had in 2020.