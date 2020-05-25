Opera launches new design with data-saving Mini update

In its biggest upgrade in the last five years, one of the world’s major browser developers, Opera, developer of the most popular mobile browser Opera Mini has launched Opera Mini 50, a fully revamped user interface which revealed how data consumption can be seen at a glance.

The latest Opera Mini 50 update enhances the browser’s fast and powerful capabilities – making it even easier for users to navigate unique features such as data compression, the download manager with offline file-sharing and the built-in ad-blocker.

“With Opera Mini 50, we are reinforcing the connection between users and the features that they love,” says Andrzej Czarnecki, Product Manager for Opera Mini. “We’ve introduced new styles, themes, and user interactions to improve access to the features users need within superior aesthetics.”

Data savings have always been important for Opera Mini users. In Opera Mini 50, the new status bar displays a data savings widget that allows users to view their data consumption at a glance.

“We know that data compression in Opera Mini is widely used among our users. That’s why our designers have introduced the new data-savings widget, on the status bar, to provide detailed information about users’ data consumption. It tells them what they need to know about how much data they are saving without navigating through the settings of the browser,” adds Czarnecki.

Opera Mini is currently the only browser that allows its users to also share files without using mobile data. With its offline file sharing, users can transfer images, videos, and audio files to nearby devices at high speeds using a safe and direct WiFi connection.

The freshly added offline file-sharing feature works with the popular download manager in Opera Mini. By combining these features, Opera Mini makes it easier for users to share files they have already downloaded from the web on their phones, without the need to navigate through their phone’s drive.

Last year, Opera Mini partnered with Mdundo, a music sharing platform with the largest catalogue of independent artistes across Africa. Through this partnership, Opera integrates Mdundo’s music catalogue into Opera Mini 50, providing users with free access to the music they love through their browser.

“Every time users listen to music using Opera Mini and Mdundo, they are supporting local and independent African artists, helping them to increase their chances of being discovered by more people, generate more streams and downloads, and motivate them to keep producing popular hit songs,” says Czarnecki

With Opera Mini and Mdundo, users can choose between streaming or downloading their favourite songs and, thanks to the hybrid advertising model of Mdundo, all music downloads are free.