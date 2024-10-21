NITDA outlines Nigeria’s two-fold approach to AI adoption

Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the Director General/CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA)

The National Information Technology Development Agency has outlined Nigeria’s two-fold approach to the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Kashifu Inuwa, the agency’s Director General, disclosed this at Technovate Fest 2024, which was themed ‘AI for Africa: Addressing Continental Challenges and Driving Sustainable Innovations.’ Inuwa explained that NITDA’s role is to promote the adoption of AI and ensure its responsible and ethical use across sectors.

“Our approach is twofold. First, we are investing in capacity building to ensure AI literacy permeates all sectors of society. Second, we are developing regulatory frameworks to ensure that AI development adheres to ethical standards, with guarantees of transparency, data privacy, and cybersecurity,” he said.

He noted that ethical considerations must be considered as AI adoption accelerates globally. “We are actively developing policies to address bias in AI systems and ensure that AI technologies serve all Nigerians equitably. This is a key part of our mission to promote a sustainable and inclusive digital future,” he stated.

According to the DG, AI can potentially become the driving force behind Africa’s digital renaissance. He noted that the emerging technology could solve some of the continent’s most pressing socio-economic challenges and catalyse sustainable development.

“As we navigate the Fourth Industrial Revolution, this conversation is crucial for Nigeria’s tech ecosystem,” Inuwa said. “AI can serve as the driving force behind Africa’s digital renaissance, turning constraints into opportunities.”

The DG believes that AI is not just another technology but is a paradigm shift that promises to reshape every aspect of society.

AI is expected to add $2.9 trillion to Africa’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2030, and Nigeria’s AI market is projected to reach $434.4 million by 2026. Inuwa highlighted that NITDA is committed to leveraging AI and other emerging technologies to unlock new growth opportunities and improve public services.

“At NITDA, we are laser-focused on propelling Nigeria’s digital economy. AI is at the forefront of this mission, and we are determined to position Nigeria as a leader in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

Ezekiel Salako, the chief executive officer of Eforbs Nigeria, echoed the DG’s thoughts during a panel session at the event. “AI is advancing rapidly, but human intelligence is needed to make artificial intelligence work,” he said. “Businesses without AI are not smart businesses. When you introduce AI, productivity will be massive, opening up more jobs in that area.”

Inuwa of NITDA pointed out that globally, AI is already redefining industries at an unprecedented pace. From Generative AI revolutionising content creation and customer interaction to machine learning models optimising everything from supply chains to medical diagnostics, AI is cementing its role as a cornerstone of modern economies.

“AI adoption is expected to contribute up to $13 trillion to the global economy by 2030, and Africa is uniquely positioned to benefit by leapfrogging traditional industrial models,” he stated.

According to him, AI-driven diagnostic tools and predictive analytics are already improving patient outcomes and addressing resource disparities in Nigeria.

Bimpe Adebisi, Profit Centre Head for Retail Business at Simba Group, noted, “With more education, we’ll start to accept these things as the norm. There is an overload of information today influencing our buying decisions. But AI helps streamline that process.”

Oluwatobi Ayodele, co-founder of the Cybersecurity Education Initiative, stressed the importance of integrating AI and emerging technologies into the educational curriculum early on. “Our young people need to learn to think outside the box. From early years of learning, AI and technology must become part of the curriculum,” he said.

Agreeing, Adebisi of Simba Group said, “The onus is on the government to train and inculcate these things into the curriculum. When you get into a place, you should think of how to improve things.”

Inuwa of NITDA pointed out that collaborations, especially between public-private partnerships, would be critical in driving AI innovation. “By fostering synergies between government, the private sector, academic institutions, and international tech leaders, we are building an ecosystem that promotes innovation, enhances R&D, and accelerates AI adoption,” he stated.

As AI adoption accelerates globally, Inuwa stated that AI bias is a growing concern. “We are actively developing policies to address bias in AI systems and ensure that AI technologies serve all Nigerians equitably. This is a key part of our mission to promote a sustainable and inclusive digital future,” he added.

Oluyemi Adeosun, a research fellow at Lagos Business School, further stated, “AI will only take the jobs of people who do not have any AI knowledge,” while addressing the growing concerns that AI will steal people’s jobs.

