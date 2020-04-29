NITDA grants Data protection compliance license to Digital Encode

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has licensed Digital Encode, a firm that specialises in IT infrastructure, under the Data Protection Compliance Organisations (DPCO).

The new license means that the consulting and integration company that focuses management and security of business-critical networks, telecommunications and other Information Technology infrastructures has been recognised by NITDA to provide training, auditing, and consulting services throughout the country in line with the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) principles.

On 25 January 2019, the NDPR was issued by NITDA, the ICT regulator for the nation.

Among the objectives behind this regulation are the protection of the privacy rights and freedoms of Nigerian citizens, on the one hand, and the promotion of local and foreign investments in the digital economy by safeguarding the information systems infrastructure against breaches and implementing internationally compatible rules.

As a DPCO, Digital Encode is expected to verify self-audits prior to submission to NITDA. This is a means of decentralising compliance activities for more efficiency.

Peter Adewale Obadare, the co-founder and chief operating officer of Digital Encode, thanked the management of NITDA led by Malam Kashif Inuwa Abdullahi, for the confidence reposed in the organisation.

Obadare who doubles as the director of governance, risk and compliance, said that as a Pan-African cyber security company, Digital Encode will continue to assist individuals and businesses protect their information assets.

Also, Seyi Akindeinde, the chief technical officer of Digital Encode, said the license is a testament to Digital Encode’s unique methodology rooted in the concept of professionalism.

Akindeinde, who is also the chief research officer and director of security assurance at Digital Encode, said that while assisting companies to achieve the data protection goals through a well-defined secure process, Digital Encode will continue to translate strategic business objectives into sound, achievable technology solutions.

“This approach ensures that the technology never obscures the business goals,” he said.

Jumoke Akiyode-Lawanson