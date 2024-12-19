NITDA, API unveil framework for online harms protection bill

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Advocacy for Policy and Innovation (API) have partnered to released a white paper outlining the framework for Nigeria’s proposed Online Harms Protection Bill.

The document aims to tackle the rising challenges of online harms while fostering a secure and inclusive digital space for Nigerians. It builds on the discussions and key insights from Nigeria’s inaugural Content Moderation and Online Safety Summit, hosted by API in July 2022.

Hadiza Umar, director, corporate communications and media relations, NITDA, in a statement, disclosed that the white paper provides context to the prevalence of online harms and the need for action, highlighting the government’s effort through various agencies targeted at protecting citizens and children online.

“It also provides rich resources on relevant conceptual ideas, critical to the debate on approaches for regulatory action to combat online harms. The paper further analyzes efforts from other jurisdictions and proffers a range of ideas that can be considered for developing a framework in Nigeria.”

According to the statement, the white paper will serve as a foundation for stakeholder engagement and developing a comprehensive, collaborative framework for a bill to protect Nigerians as the nation navigates online and interactive content.

“The white paper is not intended to be a final document to define the contours of online harm in Nigeria. Instead, it will be the basis for engagement with other relevant regulators, the security sector, civil society organisations, local and international internet platforms, businesses and the wider public.

“Therefore, the white paper does not present the sole opinions of NITDA but rather aggregated ideas based on research to guide regulatory options for meaningful engagement around online harms.”

By releasing the white paper, NITDA and API aim to spark national conversations on online harms and contribute to the development of a comprehensive legal framework that protects Nigerian citizens while fostering a vibrant digital ecosystem.