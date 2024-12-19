LG’s mosquito-repelling AC hits Nigerian market

LG Electronics, a multinational appliance and consumer electronics corporation, has introduced an innovative air conditioner in Nigeria that actively repels mosquitoes, and offers a new line of defence against malaria.

The “Mosquito Away” AC, announced Saturday, utilises “ultrasonic wave technology” to create sound frequencies imperceptible to humans but disruptive to mosquitoes, effectively driving them away.

The new technology, tested by the Institute for Advanced Medical Research and Training (IAMRAT) at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, reported 92 percent mosquito repulsion rate and an 88 percent knockdown rate in indoor settings.

Following successful launches in other West African nations, LG is now making the AC available across Nigeria through its sole distributor, FUOANI. In Nigeria, FUOANI is the sole distributor of LG & Hisense products in Nigeria/Africa, with over 20 years of experience in the Nigerian market.

The timing is particularly crucial for Nigeria, a country heavily burdened by malaria. With an estimated 76 percent of the population living in high-transmission areas, Nigeria accounts for 27 percent of global malaria cases and tragically led the world in malaria-related deaths in 2019, according to the 2020 World Malaria Report.

“The ‘Mosquito Away’ AC is a first for Nigeria. This technology offers not only greater comfort but also enhanced safety for families, addressing a critical need in the fight against this devastating disease”, Olugbenga Ogunbayo, a master trainer at LG Electronics, said.

The locally manufactured air conditioners also feature a dual inverter compressor, which is supposed to consume up to 70 percent less energy than conventional models, including a “volt care” which “ensures uninterrupted operation even during voltage fluctuations in Nigeria’s often unstable power grid environment,” the company added.

