FG unveils free AI academy for youths, civil servants

The Federal Government has unveiled a free Artificial Intelligence (AI) Academy with the aim of positioning Nigeria as a leader in the global digital economy.

Uche Nnaji, minister of innovation, science and technology, who inaugurated the AI Academy on Thursday in Abuja, said the programme is set up in partnership with the Commonwealth Secretariat and Intel Corporation.

While emphasising that the online programme is free, the minister called on all Nigerians particularly students, youths and civil servants to avail themselves of the opportunity to be part of a movement that would redefine the future of the nation.

According to the minister, registration for the free AI Academy opens from Thursday, December 19, 2024, and it is expected to close by January 30, 2025.

“I encourage you to visit our website at https://scienceandtech.gov.ng/academy and seize this chance to acquire cutting-edge AI skills.

“The AI Academy is not just a training platform but a transformative opportunity for Nigerians–students, youths and civil servants–to acquire critical skills in AI.

“In a world where AI is reshaping industries, solving complex problems and creating new economic frontiers, it is imperative that Nigeria not only keeps pace, but leads the charge,” the minister stated.

Nnaji said that the programme would provide participants with access to self-paced courses on AI fundamentals, ethics, tools and real-world applications.

He said that beyond learning the AI technology, it offers opportunities to compete for AI ambassadorial roles and internships with Intel Corporation as well as ensuring hands-on global experience.

Nnaji noted that the role of AI in nation-building could not be over emphasised as it is no longer a distant concept, describing it as a transformative tool that could drive progress in agriculture, healthcare, education, security and many other sectors.

“By equipping Nigerians with these skills, we are not just preparing individuals for jobs but creating a pipeline of innovators, problem-solvers and leaders who will shape Nigeria’s technological and economic destiny.

“Most importantly, AI will go a long way to help us develop innovative solutions for the unique challenges we face as a nation,” he said.

