NiRA tasks Registrars on innovative solutions to drive adoption

Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), has tasked its registrars on innovative solutions to increase the adoption of .ng domain.

The association which maintains the database of names registered on the .ng country code top level domain (ccTLD), is also selling the .ng domains in an ongoing promo to registrants at a discounted price, as a way of making the domain names more accessible to many.

“31 Registrars indicated interest in the promo and in two months, a noticeable increase had been observed compared to previous months,but we are yet to reach the expected number. In addition to the price reduction, NiRA introduced a 50 percent refund of registrars’ marketing costs for the period of the promo,” said Toba Obaniyi, Vice President of NiRA.

According to Muhammed Rudman, President of NiRA, the fall in the value of naira has made it clear that it is very important to register non- .ng domain names, especially with the ongoing promo.

“The growth of .ng could be attributed to continuous efforts by the executive board, and staff of NiRA as well as the discounts offered during the .ng promo,” Rudman said.

At the event, Obaniyi also stated that there was need for a few registrars yet to adjust their prices to do so and they need to be more involved in ensuring the sector thrives.

In response to the promo, Aransiola Damilola, Chief Growth Officer at WhoGoHost, advised that the promo should be moved to hold at the beginning of the year rather than towards the end, “when people are already closing up”.

The registration which will increase adoption will enable NiRA accredited registrars to enjoy training which include Linux, Networking, domain name system (DNS) Security, Digital Marketing, Business Marketing and Effective Service Delivery in 2022.

The Forum resolved to further engage stakeholders on enforcement of price reduction, as NiRA is expected to lead a campaign for the compulsory adoption of .gov.ng by government agencies, which is in line with the provisions of the Federal Government’s policy statement.

To create awareness, the registrars advised that campaigns be carried out in schools. Sunday Folayan, former President, NiRA proposed the need for a change of negative perspectives and mindsets since government policies totally weigh on the adoption of .ng using the ban on twitter as an example.

Responding to this, Rudman said NiRA cannot predict government policies but can continue to show the sector in a good light, focused on making people accept and stick to the .ng domain.

He announced that the meeting will be held twice a year to relate more with Registrars, keeping track of their endeavors and progress.