NiRA names BusinessDay best Online Media website

BusinessDay Media Limited, the foremost business intelligence platform in West Africa has been awarded the Best Online Media website by the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), the registry for .ng internet domain names.

NiRA, which also maintains the database of names registered in the .ng country code top level domain, honoured private and public institutions and individuals whose adoption has promoted the .ng brand. The 2022 .ng awards, in its fifth edition, recognised 22 private entities and four public institutions, as well as 6 individuals.

“The awards promote Nigerian businesses, individuals, charities, and public and private sector organisations which help to make the Internet a more secure, open, accessible, and rewarding experience for all by using .ng domains for their online presence,” said Muhammed Rudman, President of NiRA.

The winners in the various categories include GigaLayer Web Hosting & Domains, .ng Company of the Year; Smart Web Nigeria Limited, Best Local Hosting Company; National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Most Innovative Service Provider Online; CoLab, Best Technology Hub Website/Portal; Fidelity Bank, Best Banking or Insurance Website/Portal; Groupfarma, Best AgriTech Company of the Year; ALAT by Wema, Best e-Payment Website/Portal; Akwa Ibom State, Digital Innovation State Government; Covenant University, Best Tertiary Institution Website/Portal; Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office, Digital Innovation in Federal Government; Jumia Nigeria, Best ecommerce Website; Guardian Nigeria, Best Print Media Website/Portal; Dr. William Kupiec Girls Academy, Best Primary/Secondary Website/Portal; BusinessDay, Best Online Media Website; Mydot.ng, Startup Company of the Year; Benue TV, Best Electronic Media Website; ALAT by Wema Bank, .ng Fintech Company of the Year; Planet101.1FM, Electronic Media Website (Radio).

Read also:We enable small businesses grow sales through online platforms – Qshop’s founder

Others are WhoGoHost Limited, Best .ng ccTLD Registrar Platinum Category; Icecool Contracts Limited, Best .ng ccTLD Registrar at Gold Category, Vistacool Technologies Limited, Best .ng ccTLD Registrar at Silver Category; Morgan Online Networks, Best .ng ccTLD Registrar at Standard Category; RaveTv, Best Supporting Media Partner; National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), .ng Most Supporting Sponsor; Webguru.ng Limited and Hostnownow Limited, NiRA Special Award for Jury Members.

Individuals who have distinguished themselves in the .NG domain name system were also honoured with NiRA Special Recognition awards. They include; Isaac Adeola Odeyemi, Chris Nwannenna, Shehu Sikiru, Reverend Sunday Folayan and Edith Udeagu, while Sola Akinpelu of HerVest NG received the NiRA Presidential award for Women Development