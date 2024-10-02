NIMC stops data modification at physical centres

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has revealed that data modification can only now be done on its self-service modification portal and is no longer accessible at National Identification Number (NIN) enrollment centres across the country.

The commission said on Wednesday, “Dear NIN holders, please be informed that as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the National Identity Management System, modification activities will no longer be conducted in our enrollment centres.”

It added, “Kindly use the NIMC self-service modification portal for your modifications.”

NIMC stated that the benefits of the self-service modification include convenience and the ability to update information anywhere, anytime. “No more long queues and waiting periods. It enhances the security of data because it is a secure online platform. And for it decreases, efficiency, faster, and approval,” the Commission stated.

While the self-service portal was launched long before now, people could still visit enrollment centres to modify their data. However, there have been some complaints, ranging from OTP issues to the portal’s functionality.

Read also: NIMC affirms seamless NIN-SIM linkage services

How to use the modification portal

1. Go to the NIMC self-service modification website at https://selfservicemodification.nimc.gov.ng

2. Verify your NIN and log into the portal.

3. Go to the dashboard and select the “NIN Modification” option, which will allow you to make changes to your personal information.

4. Make the necessary payment through Paystack.

5. If you are modifying your date of birth, you will be required to enter your NPC certificate number and validate it.

6. The date of birth will auto-fill and cannot be edited. If you do not have your birth certificate, you can perform an online birth attestation at https://www.nationalpopulation.org.ng.

7. Upload your NPC certificate along with any required supporting documents.

8. Review and submit your modification request after checking the attestation box.

9. A modification transaction slip will be generated instantly.

Upon approval, you will receive a notification, and your updated NIN slip will be sent to your email. You can also print the slip directly from your dashboard.

Share