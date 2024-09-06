NIMC affirms seamless NIN-SIM linkage services

National Identity Management Commission (NIMC)

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has assured Nigerians that services related to the National Identification Number (NIN) enrolment, verification, authentication, and data modification are operating smoothly ahead of the upcoming NIN-SIM linkage deadline.

In a statement released on Thursday, NIMC’s Head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke, emphasized that the commission’s more than 10,000 enrolment centres nationwide and abroad remain open to facilitate NIN enrolment.

He urged Nigerians and legal residents to visit any of these centres to register and obtain their NINs, reiterating that this comes in preparation for the September 14, 2024 deadline for linking NINs with SIM cards.

Adegoke also reminded the public that those wishing to modify their NIN data can now do so via the NIMC Self-Service portal (self-servicemodification.nimc.gov.ng), with terms and conditions applicable.

“NIN holders and applicants can make inquiries about enrolment centers, processes for data modification, and NIN verification issues through the NIMC website (www.nimc.gov.ng),” he said.

NIMC also emphasized its zero-tolerance stance on extortion or unethical practices, reminding the public that NIN enrolment is free. Any complaints regarding extortion or misconduct can be reported via [email protected] or by calling 07002255646.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to delivering top-tier identity management services to Nigerians.