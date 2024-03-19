NIMC, NCC partner to boost NIN verification process

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) have partnered to enhance processes related to the National Identity Number (NIN) and Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) linkage.

This collaborative effort will enable the agencies to work closely to explore and leverage each other’s expertise to simplify the process, they disclosed in a statement.

They said, “This includes exploring innovative approaches to facilitate the swift verification and authentication of NINs during SIM registration and activation processes.”

Both agencies will collaborate on initiatives to enhance public awareness and understanding of the NIN-SIM linkage requirements. This includes educational campaigns, stakeholder training sessions, and disseminating accurate information to the public to encourage compliance with the linkage directives.

Also, NIMC will continue to extend its support to NCC by verifying National Identification Numbers (NINs) associated with SIM registrations.

The agencies further disclosed that telecommunication operators will validate submitted NINs while ensuring the accuracy and integrity of subscriber data by leveraging NIMC’s robust database and authentication infrastructure.

“Under this arrangement, NIMC and NCC will collaborate on aligning policies and regulatory frameworks to facilitate the seamless integration of NIN-SIM linkage processes within the telecommunications ecosystem. This includes harmonising data protection and privacy regulations to safeguard the confidentiality and security of subscriber information,” they added.