The Nigeria’s telecoms industry in the second quarter of 2021 attracted foreign investments worth about $340,000, the lowest since data agency, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), started collating figures in 2013. Before now, the sector had attracted an average of $87.7 million every quarter since 2013, according to data compiled by BusinessDay. That helps…

