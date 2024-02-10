Nigerians’ pizza consumption surges by over 1,000% — Glovo

Nigerians’ pizza consumption surged by 1,222 percent in 2023, Glovo has disclosed.

This makes the country the fastest-growing country globally for pizza consumption, the online delivery platform said. It stated that the increase in pizza orders delivered via its app has grown by 1,222 percent year-on-year in the country.

The firm which operates across 25 countries in Europe, Central Asia, and Africa, noted that Nigeria topped its list of pizza consumption habits in 2023, with Tunisia and Armenia following closely at second and third place.

According to Glovo’s data, chicken-based pizzas were heavily consumed, representing 44 percent of all deliveries. Nigerians preferred large pizzas, which accounted for 45 percent of total orders, followed by regular/medium, and small sizes with 28 percent and 27 percent, respectively, the firm highlighted.

Lagos was the home of pizza consumption, the firm said. “In terms of cities, while Lagos dominated Pizza orders with a 57 percent share, the record for the most expensive Pizza order, totaling N136,240, was recorded in Abuja, Nigeria,” it clarified.

Commenting on Nigeria’s pizza consumption trend, Lamide Akinola, General Manager, Glovo Nigeria, said, “The wide variety of options available for this product, coupled with a 195 percent increase in Pizza partners in 2023, underscores our support for SMEs.”

Pizza is a snack enjoyed by both young and old and its consumption grew in the country despite an increase in the cost of most of its ingredients. Food inflation rose to 33.93 percent in December 2023 from 32.84 percent in November 2023, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

This rise was driven by the high prices of oil, potatoes, cheese, and many others which are major ingredients in the preparation of pizza.