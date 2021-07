Oracle Academy in collaboration with WiFiCombat Academy has held a ten-day bootcamp training that benefited computer science teachers in Nigeria. The Oracle CodeWeek Nigeria, a virtual training, was organised with the goal of improving computer education in schools across the world. Every year Oracle Academy helps computer science teachers to gain new knowledge in the…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login