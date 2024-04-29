Nigerian court restrains MultiChoice from hiking DStv prices

MultiChoice has been restrained from increasing prices for its DStv and GOtv services by a Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal sitting in Abuja on Monday.

A tribunal, presided over by Saratu Shafii, issued this interim order following an ex-parte motion moved by Ejiro Awaritoma, counsel for the applicant, Festus Onifade.

In its ruling, the tribunal restrained MultiChoice from implementing its price hike, scheduled to kick in on May 1, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed before it.

“The 1st defendant is hereby restrained from taking any step(s) that may negatively affect the rights of the claimant and other consumers in respect of the suit pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice,” Shafii said.

The case was moved to May 7 for hearing and determination of the motion on notice. In a suit marked CCPT/OP/2/2024, Onifade had dragged Multi-Choice Nigeria Ltd and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to the tribunal.

The suit filed on April 29, sought two orders. They include: “an order of interim injunction of this honourable tribunal restraining the 1st defendant whether by themselves, her privies, assigns by whatsoever name called from going ahead with impending price increase schedule to take effect from May 1 2024, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“An order restraining the 1st defendant from taking any step(s) that may negatively affect the rights of the claimant and other consumers in respect of the suit pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.”

This suit is coming on the heels of MultiChoice’s recent price review announcement. This hike, about 25 percent for some subscriptions, is the company’s first in 2024 and third in almost a year. The company attributed the latest increase to increased operational expenses in the country.

In an email announcing its latest hike, the company said, “We understand the impact this change may have on you – our valued customer, but the rise in the cost of business operations has led us to make this difficult decision.”

More details soon…