Nigerian-based Konn3ct eyes India’s $250.2m video conferencing market

Nigerian-based New Waves Eco-Systems the parent company of Konn3ct, a video conferencing platform, is launching in India.

The company secured a partnership with Infocareer, an Indian tech firm. In launching Konn3ct in India, New Waves Eco-Systems says it is targeting a fraction of the Asia country’s $250.222 million video conferencing market.

The solution launched as part of the activities to mark the 15th year anniversary of Infocareer was witnessed by Shri M.Venkateshwarulu, vice chancellor, Tumkur University; Mohammed Gondoe, deputy director-general, National Insurance Social Security Trust (NASSIT) of Sierra Leone, West Africa and Femi Williams, CEO of New Waves Eco-Systems, Nigeria, and Shri A. Chandrasekaran, founder, and director of Infocareer.

“Konn3ct is a revolutionary product that will transform the tech space. The product has key features and advanced modules which are ingenious and will be appreciated by the international software industry,” said Chandrasekaran.

According to him, Konn3ct aims to make virtual meetings and conferences more accessible and productive.

Read also: Banks, fintechs face hurdles in cashless economy race

Femi Williams noted that New Waves Eco-Systems would continue to provide the required support and upgrades to make Konn3ct the preferred video conferencing and virtual meeting solution in the Indian market.

“Nigeria and India have a lot in common in terms of growing internet adoption and economic development. These and other variables have made collaboration a must between the two countries. We are happy to collaborate with Infocareer to bring this solution to the very demanding Indian market,” he said.

The India video conferencing market was valued at US$163.871 million for the year 2020 growing at a CAGR of 16.40 percent reaching a market size of US$474.484 million by the year 2027.

The Indian video conferencing market is projected to grow significantly during the next five years. Integration of video communication services and solutions with advanced, novel, and innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and cloud-based solutions and technology is expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

The growing percentage of internet users in India’s cities and villages is projected to hasten the country’s acceptance of video-conferencing technologies.