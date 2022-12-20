FUREX Technologies’ new features to make P2P service seamless

FUREX Technologies has announced new features that would make its soon-to-be-released peer-to-peer app seamless.

Fure Eviosekwofa, founder and CEO of FUREX Technologies noted that sub-Saharan Africa’s retail market and outsized usage of P2P platforms make it unique compared to other regions.

Citing a Chainalysis report, he said that retail-sized transfers below $10,000 makeup 6.4 percent of P2P transaction volume in Africa, more than any other region.

“The role of retail becomes even more apparent when we look at the number of individual transfers. Retail transfers make up percent of all transfers, and if we drill down to just small retail transfers under $1,000, the share becomes 80 percent, more than any other region.” Eviosekwofa said.

“P2P exchanges account for 6% of all cryptocurrency transaction volume in Africa, more than double the share of the next-closest region, Central & Southern Asia and Oceania. And no other market is as viable to launch a P2P product than Africa, with our unique needs and use cases.”

There are three features users should expect from the FUREX P2P App launching soon.

Read also: Stakeholders call for improve services for quality community healthcare

Buy and Sell Crypto in two (2) steps: On the furex P2P app, Users can buy and sell their preferred digital assets quickly. Anyone who wants to trade cryptocurrencies or gift cards can do it in only two easy steps, regardless of skill level.

24/7 Customer service: Round-the-clock customer support service for customers isn’t new to the company. The FUREX 24/7 customer support team is highly trained and equipped to handle customers’ complaints and enquiries at any time of the day. This demonstrates a positive commitment to customers in an industry where this particular organisational trait is seriously lacking.

The best rates in the market: With the new FUREX app, customers can get the best rates when buying and selling their digital assets like crypto and gift cards. This is one of the unique selling points of the platform, according to Fure. On the FUREX P2P, users can always be sure to buy low and sell high every time they use the app.

FUREX is an innovative technology-driven company building industry-leading products that offer crypto-to-crypto swaps, allow consumers and merchants to deposit their coins, and buy/sell digital assets like bitcoin, Ethereum, and gift cards on secure and easy-to-use interfaces.