African startups providing financial technology services dominated funding activities in the first half of 2021 accounting for 48 percent of the over $1.19 billion raised so far by the startups. The data compiled by Max Cuvellier, Head of Mobile for Development (M4D) at GSMA in collaboration with Maxime Bayen, senior venture builder at BFA Global…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login