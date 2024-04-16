Nigeria opens portal for startup registration

Nigeria has opened its portal for startup registrations.

This portal, part of the Nigeria Startup Act (NSA 2022), aims to foster the growth of startups and tech talents in the country. According to the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), 12,948 startups, 912 Venture Capital firms, 1,735 angel investors, and 925 accelerators, incubators, and hubs are already registered on the portal.

Startups on the portal will become eligible for statutory incentives, resources, and opportunities, NITDA noted.

Dr ‘Bosun Tijani, minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, highlighted that the platform will also facilitate a consultative forum where issues affecting startups can be discussed and properly defined for action by government and other stakeholders.

He stated, “I am delighted that the Nigeria Startup Portal, http://startup.gov.ng, which will label startups and register other ecosystem actors, has been deployed.”

He continued: “We will be prioritising the objectives of startup act to improve the operating environment, prospects and opportunities for our Startup Ecosystem and I’m encouraging members of the ecosystem to visit the platform and register.”

In November 2023, the Federal Government announced the launch of the Startup Support and Engagement Portal, which is meant to drive the identification and aggregation of startups in the country.

At the time, the former Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari (Digital Transformation) and lead of Nigeria Start Up Bill, Oswald Osaretin Guobadia, tweeted, “The work is ahead. This announcement by the government is an indication that collaboration is key to sustainable policy development. Beneficiaries must remain engaged.”