BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Nigeria may miss as foreign investors eye Africa’s mobile money

… as scarce PSB licence slows take-off

The slow take-off of mobile money in Nigeria amid scarce licence could cost Africa’s largest economy some of the much-needed foreign direct investment, as investors eyeing the industry could settle for Ghana and Kenyan with more developed regulatory policies. Crypto.com, a global cryptocurrency exchange company, and investors in Sweden, disclosed their interest in Africa’s mobile…

