BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Nigeria, France, five other countries to showcase eGovernment experiences at upcoming summit

Nigeria, France, South Africa, Egypt, Kenya, Malaysia and Ethiopia will showcase their electronic Government experience at the upcoming Nigeria eGovernment Summit. The summit is geared towards accelerating online presence of the Nigerian Government at all levels. Given the global shift from physical interactions to online interactions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers of…

Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month

SUBSCRIBE

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.