Nigeria, France, five other countries to showcase eGovernment experiences at upcoming summit

Nigeria, France, South Africa, Egypt, Kenya, Malaysia and Ethiopia will showcase their electronic Government experience at the upcoming Nigeria eGovernment Summit. The summit is geared towards accelerating online presence of the Nigerian Government at all levels. Given the global shift from physical interactions to online interactions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers of…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE