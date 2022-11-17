Nigeria eyes 5G deployment via new satellite to boost coverage

NIGCOMSAT said it plans to deploy 5G using its latest launched satellite, NIGCOMSAT 2 which will be deployed by the first quarter of 2023.

The government agency said this at the Stakeholders Engagement Forum with the theme ‘NIGCOMSAT: The Roadmap for enhanced service delivery’.

The organisation is already in the process of building and commissioning the satellite in collaboration with their Chinese partners, Great China Wall.

Abimbola Alale, managing director and CEO of NIGCOMSAT said the goal of forum was to get feedback from stakeholders and seek collaboration.

“As players within the industry, we are bound by common goals and interests. We must therefore view the stakeholders’ meeting as critical to the growth of the industry,” Alale said.

The plan is likely to see collaboration between fibre operators and satellites. MTN is the first telco that has launched 5G in the country. However, stakeholders acknowledged that coverage might be a challenge given that there are areas and regions in Nigeria that fibre cannot go, hence will require infrastructure like satellite to compliment it.

