Zenith Tech Fair to showcase innovation in AI, others

Zenith Bank is set to host the second edition of its tech fair with a particular focus on technology innovations such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, machine learning, blockchain, robotics, big data, fintech, augmented reality, data analytics, 5G, and communications technologies, among others.

This year’s Zenith Tech Fair is themed ‘Future Forward 2.0’ and will be held on November 22 and 23, 2022. The fair borrows a template from the Consumer Electronics Show and EmTech Asia as it brings together experts, professionals, regulators, operators, and consumers of technology to interact for the future of the industry.

The two-day fair will feature a welcome address by Jim Ovia, founder and chairman of Zenith Bank, and opening remarks by Ebenezer Onyeagwu, group managing director of Zenith Bank Plc and chairman, Body of Banks’ CEOs, Nigeria. The keynote address, titled ‘The Future of Banking: Digital Transformation Journey’, will be delivered by Brett King, a renowned futurist, bestselling author, award-winning speaker, founder of Moven and author of ‘Bank 4.0’.

Other eminent IT practitioners representing top global brands will make presentations. These include Tarik Alatovic, senior partner, McKinsey; Juliet Ehimuan, West Africa director, Google; Ola Williams, country manager, Microsoft Inc.; Andrew Uaboi, vice president/head, Visa West Africa; Rakiya Mohammed, director of information technology, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Chris Lu, managing director, Huawei Technologies Nigeria; and Adaora Umeoji, deputy managing director of Zenith Bank Plc.

The fair will feature three-panel discussions. The first panel, which will examine ‘The future of payments: what next and how can we get there’, has Yinka David West, a professor at Lagos Business School as the host, with four discussants, including Agada Apochi, MD of UPSL; Olu Akanmu, MD of Opay; Premier Oiwoh, MD of NIBBS; and Kari Tukur, vice-president and head of products, East/West Africa at MasterCard.

The second panel will explore the theme ‘What are the main challenges of digital transformation in the financial industry? How do we solve them?’. It will be hosted by Brett King and has four discussants, including Tosin Eniolorunda, MD of TeamApt; Obi Emetarom, MD of Appzone; Babatunde Obrimah, COO at FintechNGR; and Olugbenga Agboola, founder/CEO of Flutterwave.

The third-panel discussion is titled ‘Driving the global trade revolution with technology: current transformation trends’. The panel, which will be hosted by Samuel Eze, founder/CEO of Ourpass, has five discussants, including Mike Ogbalu III, MD of PAPSS; Akeem Lawal, divisional CEO at Interswitch; Massimiliano Spalazzi, country manager at Jumia; and Ozoemena Nnaji, director of trade and exchange at CBN.