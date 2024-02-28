Nigeria arrests Binance executives in renewed crypto crackdown

Nigeria’s renewed crackdown on cryptocurrency has opened a new chapter with the country going after senior executives at Binance.

Two executives of the crypto platform who flew to Nigeria following the country’s recent restriction on several cryptocurrency trading websites have been detained by the office of the country’s national security adviser and their passports seized, according to a report by Financial Times.

This confirms recent allegations that the country may be going after crypto traders in its effort to rein in currency speculators.

More details soon…