New app lets travellers deliver packages, earn extra cash

Ozi, a logistics application, has launched its services to offer users a new way to send packages and earn extra cash.

According to the firm, the app connects people travelling with those needing package delivery, converting everyday trips into profitable opportunities. Christian Chime, the firm’s chief executive officer, said, “You’re travelling to Abuja from Lagos and have empty space in your car.

“With Ozi, that unused capacity can earn you extra cash by delivering a package along the way. Or maybe you’re a small business owner who needs to send a package to another state but baulk at the high cost of courier services. With Ozi, you can find a verified traveller heading in the right direction to handle your delivery.”

He added, “Why travel empty when you can earn. Ozi allows travellers to make the most of their journeys while helping others get their packages delivered with ease. This simple yet powerful idea leverages the daily movements of millions of Nigerians to create a logistics network that is fast, affordable, and efficient.”

Azubuike Augustine, the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Ozi, noted that the firm hopes to create shared value for all stakeholders in the logistics process.

“Ozi prioritises safety and transparency. Every user, whether sender or traveller, undergoes a comprehensive verification process that includes ID checks and phone number authentication. This ensures that all participants in the system are trustworthy and accountable,” he stated.

The CTO said that Ozi offers real-time tracking for all transactions to enhance security. He highlighted that the sender could monitor their packages throughout the delivery process, ensuring peace of mind. For high-value items, optional insurance coverage provides an added layer of protection.

