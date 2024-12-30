Telco partners Indian AI firm to close network gaps

UnoTelos, a Nigerian telecoms company, has partnered with Niral Networks, an advanced Private 5G and EDGE AI computing solutions provider from India, to address connectivity challenges and drive digital transformation across Africa.

According to the firms, the partnership emerges from a shared vision to overcome critical network infrastructure limitations that have traditionally hindered technological progress in the region.

By combining UnoTelos’ deep understanding of the African market with Niral Networks’ cutting-edge NiralOS 5G Core and Edge AI technology, the collaboration aims to deliver secure, low-latency, and scalable connectivity solutions.

“This partnership is more than a technological alliance, it’s about empowerment,” said Jude Egbokwu, founder and CEO of UnoTelos. “We are not just solving connectivity problems; we’re creating opportunities for businesses to innovate, grow, and compete on a global stage.”

Abhijit Chaudhary, founder and CEO of Niral Networks, added, “Our collaboration with UnoTelos represents a pivotal moment in the digital transformation journey across Africa. By integrating Niral Networks’ advanced Private 5G and Edge AI technologies with UnoTelos’ profound system integration capabilities and market insights, we are not just deploying telecom infrastructure—we are engineering ecosystems for innovation.

“This partnership is strategically designed to address the continent’s most critical connectivity challenges, enabling industries from mining to oil & gas to leapfrog technological barriers and compete on a global scale.”

Share