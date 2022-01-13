NetPlus collaborates with Zenith Bank on NetPOS Mini integration

NetPlusDotCom, a Fintech, and digital payment company, has collaborated with Zenith Bank Plc. on the bank’s ‘SME Grow My Business’ initiative through the integration of the NetPOS Mini, a 2-in-1 innovative POS solution offering payment and merchant applications.

Ebenezer Onyeagwu, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc, speaking on the new banking product, said “SMEs remain the growth engine of any economy and Nigeria is no exception, with 96 percent of local businesses classified as SMEs according to the International Finance Corporation (IFC). This provides a huge space to deliver value and offer compelling propositions and engagement for business growth and contribute to national development.

“The launch of the ‘SME Grow My Business’ product by the bank, therefore, stems from the desire to provide a unique platform for catering for the unique needs of SMEs who represent a major segment of the Nigerian economy,” He added.

The NetPOS Mini, which was launched into the Nigerian market early last year, is a device that doubles as both a smartPhone and a POS terminal and offers multiple payment channels for merchants, including cards, accounts Transfers, QR codes, and USSD payments.

Asides from having NFC built-in, pre-installed business apps, and a merchant dashboard, the device can also be used by the merchants to take orders by call, text, or iMessages. It comes pre-installed with STORM, the Super Merchant app, which provides inventory management, payment integration with social media, and sales tracker all in one.

Superior service offerings, a unique client experience, and good financial indicators have helped Zenith Bank stand out in the Nigerian financial services business. With multiple firsts in the deployment of innovative products, solutions, and a variety of alternative channels that assure simplicity, speed, and security of transactions, the Bank is a clear leader in the digital field.