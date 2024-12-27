NCC approves disconnection of exchange telecoms from MTN over debt

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved the disconnection of Exchange Telecommunications Limited from MTN Nigeria Communications Limited over unpaid interconnect charges.

Reuben Mouka, director, public affairs, in a statement on Friday, disclosed that Exchange Telecoms was found to have no sufficient justification for its inability to settle the charges, following a thorough review of the application and the circumstances surrounding the debt.

According to the commission, Exchange was given an opportunity to respond to the application for disconnection and present its case, but its explanations were deemed unsatisfactory.

The disconnection, approved under Section 100 of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 and the 2012 Guidelines for Procedure for Granting Approval to Disconnect Telecommunications Operators, will take effect five days from the date of the notice.

“At the expiration of five days from the date of this notice, MTN will discontinue passing voice and data traffic through Exchange and will, thereafter, utilise alternative channels in interconnecting with other Network Service Providers.”

The commission clarified that the disconnection will remain in place until further notice.

According to the website of Exchange Telecoms, the company is the only carrier currently transiting international calls originating from all the Mobile Network Operators (MNO) networks in Nigeria to A-Z destinations abroad.

Exchange is also connected to the major MNOs in Nigeria and carries the most minutes for each of them.

With the disconnection of services between the two telecom giants, MTN will utilise alternative channels in interconnecting with other Network Service Providers.

