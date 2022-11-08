Musk mulls making every user pay to use Twitter

Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter is considering putting Twitter behind a paywall and making every user subscribe to use the platform.

The move is being considered in addition to the $8 subscription model for Twitter Blue checkmark.

According to the Platformer, Musk has been discussing the paywall plans with David Sacks, a serial investor. It is another attempt to monetize the social media platform.

Twitter said in a meeting that the platform has actually gained followers since Elon Musk took over the running of the company.

A source familiar with the Paywall plans said onwards of the optional is to allow everyone to use the site for a set amount of time each month, and pay a subscription to keep browsing.

Read also: Elon Musk fires Twitter Ghana’s CEO, others