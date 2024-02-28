Multiple fibre cuts shut out MTN’s 87 million customers from calls, data

Multiple fibre cuts hindered MTN subscribers‘ ability to make calls and browse the Internet for hours on Wednesday.

Funso Aina, senior manager of external relations, MTN Nigeria, confirmed to BusinessDay. He said, “Our customers have been experiencing challenges connecting to the network due to a major service outage caused by multiple fibre cuts, affecting voice and data services.

“Our engineers are working hard to resolve with services gradually being restored in some areas.”

According to the Nigerian Communications Commission, the number of mobile subscriptions on MTN rose to 87.04 million.

