MultiChoice gives customers 72-hour free access to all DStv channels

Multichoice has announced that it is giving all DStv customers free access to all channels for 72 hours starting from Friday, 27th December 2024 till Sunday the 29th of December 2024.

It said, “As we wind down the year and celebrate the holidays, DStv is happy to announce that we are making this December one to remember.

According to a statement by the TV operator, customers who have been disconnected can also benefit from the offer.

“From Friday, Dec. 27, to Sunday, Dec. 29, we’re giving all DStv customers, connected and disconnected, regardless of their current package, access to every channel and every show at no extra cost,” it said.

In November, BusinessDay reported that the service had become too expensive for 243,000 Nigerians as its prices have been raised three times in the last 12 months.

According to the firm’s report, the high inflation in Nigeria driven by the high cost of food, electricity, and fuel forced many of its customers to disconnect their decoders and resort to other sources of entertainment.

MultiChoice added however that the seasonal offer is open to all DStv subscribers but excludes GOtv subscribers.

“Whatever package you’re on, connected or not, this is your chance to unlock the full power of DStv Premium and revel in a world of endless entertainment and authenticity.

“For 72 hours, the only thing standing between you and the best in sports, kids’ programming, movies, and local dramas is your decoder. No payments or calls required,” it said.

