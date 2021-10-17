MTN’s CEO woos subscribers with free data, airtime after downtime

Karl Olutokun Toriola, CEO of MTN Nigeria on Sunday sent a personal message to millions of subscribers on the telco’s network appologising for the 5-hour downtime last week.

Shortly after the message from the CEO, the company sent another message this time informing subscribers they have been refunded 1MB of data and airtime recharge of varied sizes.

“Dear Dennice, we apologise again for the outage on October 9. This video message is for you to watch free of charge: bit.ly/message-from-karl,” the MTN message read.

A subscriber by the name Ifeoma Dennice who owns two MTN SIM cards told BusinessDay she received N560 in airtime recharge but her second line was yet to get the refund. Another subscriber Halima Adepoju received N39.

MTN had said in a statement on Thursday that the network disruption experienced by over 73 million subscribers was caused by a disruption in the core network affecting voice and data services.

MTN Nigeria said its technical team was able to rectify the problem in about five hours, allowing service restoration for customers to begin connecting with one another. The company is also extending time-bound subscriptions to ensure full value is delivered to all affected customers.

“Our primary mission is to bring you the benefits of modern connected life, and notwithstanding this unfortunate event, our commitment to providing the reliable service you’ve come to expect over the past twenty years remains unshaken,” Olatokun Toriola, CEO of MTN Nigeria said.