MTN Nigeria users experience hours of network disruption

Subscribers on the MTN Nigeria network have seen network services disrupted for hours on Saturday 9 October 2021.

A statement from the largest telecom operator in Nigeria confirmed the development, suggesting that the problem only affects “some” subscribers.

“Some of our customers are having difficulty connecting to the network today. We’re looking into this and are truly sorry for any inconvenience caused,” the company said.

Read also: SEC approves MTN Nigeria’s N89.99bn series II bond

BusinessDay reached out to reach a spokesperson at the company and has yet to receive a response to questions.

Subscribers however took to social media to complain about the disruption they were experiencing. Apart from Lagos subscribers, a user in Osun also confirmed the disruption in the state.

Subscribers however took to social media to complain about the disruption they were experiencing. Apart from Lagos subscribers, a user in Osun also confirmed the disruption in the state. Another user in Ibadan also claimed the network was down in the city.

As of the time of filing this story on Saturday evening, there was partial service on the network.

“Data network is fine. However, calls and other services are down. It’s a partial outage. MTN themselves have issued a statement that they are working on it,” said Ese Harrison, a subscriber.

Although the data service appears to be working, subscribers are unable to carry out other services such as airtime recharge, purchase, account balance checking, et cetera.

MTN has the largest data and voice subscribers in Nigeria.

This is a developing story…