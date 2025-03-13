MTN Nigeria, Nigeria’s largest telecom operator has said that it is building its new headquarters in Eko Atlantic City, following in the footsteps of the Dangote refinery and First Bank to move into the new commercial zone.

Karl Toriola, MTN Nigeria’s CEO, revealed the plan to move at an event in Lagos.

He said, “Beyond connectivity, we are committed to making long-term investments in Lagos. As part of this commitment, we have acquired a piece of land in Eko Atlantic City, and we will commence construction once we have gotten the equipment.”

This development comes four years after the telecoms first announcement to build a new head office.

Eko Atlantic City, launched in 2008, is becoming home to corporations, real estate investors, and high-profile organisations looking for a well-planned business environment.

MTN Nigeria is also constructing West Africa’s largest Tier 4 data center in Lagos. The facility will house 1,500 racks and operate as a carrier-neutral hub, allowing multiple Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and cloud service providers to interconnect.

Toriola noted that the facility will be the most sophisticated data hub in the region and will strengthen Nigeria’s stance as a global technology hub.

