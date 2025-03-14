Nigeria is undergoing a significant shift toward digital payment methods, with cash payments projected to decline by 32 percent by 2030, according to Worldpay’s Global Payment Report 2024 (GPR).

This is because access to financial services in remote areas via smartphones has transformed millions of people’s access to the global economy.

According to the report, Nigeria led Middle Eastern and African countries in cash dominance for point-of-sale transactions, accounting for 40 percent of 2024 PoS value from 91 percent in 2019.

The report said the use of cash in Nigeria is higher when compared to the MEA region including Saudi Arabia with 22 percent in 2024, South Africa (30 percent), and the UAE (17 percent).

“Over the past decade, Nigeria has witnessed progress in financial inclusion. According to the World Bank, the percentage of banked Nigerians increased from 30 percent in 2011 to 45 percent in 2021. Similarly, South Africa’s banked population grew from 54 percent in 2011 to 85 percent in 2021,” it said.

The Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) reported that the number of active bank accounts surged to 311 million in 2024, further underscoring the country’s rapid financial transformation.

The global report disclosed that account-to-account (A2A) transfers via the NIBSS Instant Payments (NIP) have emerged as the leading e-commerce payment method in Nigeria.

Furthermore, A2A payments via NQR are now the second most popular payment method at the PoS, trailing only cash. This surge in A2A usage underscores the growing adoption of instant payment systems in the country.

Recent data shows that electronic payment transactions in Nigeria rose to an all-time high of N1.07 quadrillion in 2024. This is a 79.6 percent increase from the N600 trillion recorded in 2023.

Beyond transaction value, the volume of e-payments also saw a substantial increase. The total number of transactions processed by NIBSS rose from 9.7 billion in 2023 to 11.2 billion in 2024, representing a 15.5 percent year-on-year growth.

Also, PoS transactions soared to N19.4 trillion in 2024, marking an 81 percent increase from N10.73 trillion in 2023.

Industry experts attributed the surge in electronic transactions to a combination of factors, including the cash scarcity experienced in early 2023 and the continued implementation of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) cashless policy.

The GPR report highlights MEA’s progress in digital payments, with e-commerce transactions accounting for 29 percent of total value in 2014. By 2024, digital payments represented 49 percent, nearly matching the combined value of cash and card transactions (51 percent). By 2030, digital payments are expected to dominate e-commerce, making up 65 percent of transaction value.

“The shift is even more pronounced at PoS. In 2014, digital payments accounted for only 1 percent of PoS transaction value. By 2024, they had grown to one-third of the market. Worldpay projects that by 2030, digital payments will account for 47 percent of PoS transaction value, nearly equalling traditional cash and card payments,” it said.

