MTN outpaces Airtel, others in porting activity

MTN Nigeria, a telecommunication provider leads Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile in the number of subscribers porting into the service from January to May 2023.

According to the Nigeria telecommunication data sighted by BusinessDay, MTN recorded a total of 8,999 subscribers that joined the service in the first five months of the year.

Followed by Airtel, which recorded 2,328 subscribers within the same period, while Globacom and 9mobile recorded 1,117 and 477 respectively.

Read also: BusinessDay’s AgreX summit to hold July 20

With number portability, analysts foresee mass mitigation of subscribers to networks with quality service, given this network operators are strengthening the capacity of their network in other to obviate mass exodus of subscribers to other networks.

However, a total of 11,927 telecom users decided to switch their service providers (port-out activities) across various networks.

Among them, 9mobile led the way by gaining the highest number of subscribers, with 8,465 users choosing to switch to a different network.