MTN confirms glitch issuing error balances, says debt not cleared

MTN Nigeria has confirmed that it suffered a glitch that impacted user’s efforts to check their balances.

The glitch caused an uproar among many customers who received error messages showing that their balances have been cleared.

“This is not the case and all balances will reflect accurate figures once the problem is resolved. Our engineers are currently working to ensure this,” the statement from the telecom operator noted.

Read also: Subscribers rejoice as debt on MTN network vanish

“Please accept our apologies. We regret the inconvenience. Thank you.”

A number of customers took to social media platforms like X to celebrate the clearing of debt they owe.

“Just so you know, your Dear MTN did not wipe off you gbese (debt). It’s a system glitch they are working to rectify. If you are owing MTN Nigeria, they will collect that gbese las las,” said Clara David, an X user.