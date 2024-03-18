Moove moves to subsidise fuel costs for drivers

Moove, a mobility fintech platform, has announced the launch of its ‘cares’ programme.

The programme will offer fuel subsidies and other benefits totalling over N150,000 per driver. In a statement, the firm said the support will help the drivers mitigate the impact of high fuel prices and escalating food prices, particularly during the critical periods of Easter and Ramadan celebrations.

Taiwo Ajibola, Moove’s regional managing director for Nigeria, said, “As a listening organisation, we understand from our customers’ feedback the pressing need for support amidst the ongoing cost of living crisis affecting fuel and food prices. Our Moove Cares program is our small way of providing much-needed support to our customers amidst this extremely challenging economic environment.”

Since its inception in 2020, Moove has helped democratise access to financial services for mobility entrepreneurs. With a presence in 9 markets globally, the firm’s platform has facilitated over 30 million trips and impacted the lives of 80,000 of its customers and their dependents.

“As Nigeria navigates through turbulent economic times, the campaign stands as a lifeline for Moove’s customers, further solidifying the firm’s position as a socially responsible leader in the mobility fintech sector. Through this comprehensive support package, Moove reaffirms its dedication to fostering a resilient and thriving community capable of overcoming the current economic challenges,” the firm added.