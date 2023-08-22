Moniepoint secures approval to buy Kenyan fintech Kopo Kopo

Moniepoint, a Nigerian and African-focused fintech company has received approval for 100 percent acquisition of Kenyan fintech company, Kopo Kopo. Moniepoint also confirmed to BusinessDay that it has received approval from the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK).

“We have a publicly stated interest in Kenya as part of our mission to provide financial happiness for people across Africa,” the company said. “We are delighted to have taken the first step to secure regulatory approval for our plans to provide financial happiness to Kenyans and look forward to progressing the transaction.”

According to a statement from the CAK, the approval was based on the key considerations during the merger analysis; first, the transaction is unlikely to negatively impact competition in the market for digital credit, and second, the transaction will not elicit negative public interest concerns.

Kopo Kopo was founded in 2011 in Nairobi, Kenya, by Ben Lyon and Dylan Higgins. It provides digital payment solutions, access to credit, and other business tools through integrated software. Its services include payment aggregation, business-to-business payments, merchant cash advances, business intelligence, and more.

