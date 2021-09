The complexity of the Federal Government’s policy that affects the acquisition of new SIM cards as well as the linkage of National Identity Number (NIN) to phone numbers is expected to reduce the mobile phone subscriber base, according to Agusto & Co. 2021 Telecommunications Industry report. The telecoms sector, which has the largest customer base…

