Microsoft to deepen support for financial service providers in Nigeria

Microsoft, a global cloud service, software, and hardware manufacturer is expanding its support for the financial services sector in Nigeria.

The company at a digital transformation roundtable on Wednesday said as one of the largest cloud service providers enables it is positioned to help businesses in the financial services transform their operations and ensure they provide the best experiences to customers.

“With deep security and compliance built in to meet the needs of the FSI, the proposed digital transformation roadmap future-proofs FSPs as they continue to manage unprecedented risks and grow rapidly with innovative business models,” Hoda Younan, Marketing and Operations Director for Microsoft Middle East and Africa.

Cloud-based solutions adoption is growing in Nigeria and around the world and global providers like Microsoft are pushing and expanding their footprints in markets where it believes opportunities still abound.

The company which has been in Nigeria for many years said it has through the cloud solutions enabled financial services providers to create more value on their digital transformation exercise.

“These businesses access this value by defining a clear vision and strategy, creating a collaborative company culture, and understanding their unique potentials and capabilities before turning to technology to transform the way they work. Put simply, technology is the tool, people are the focus and more value is the outcome,” He added.

Ola Williams, Country Manager for Microsoft Nigeria, said the need for urgent transformation is being driven by changes in employees’ work patterns which have shaped the hybrid workforce and the increasing customer expectations for an all-day service and incessant increase in cybercrime.

“Remaining competitive has seen a growing call for more sustainable, cost-effective systems and additionally, the urgency to digitize can also be attributed to increased regulatory scrutiny, a global surge in cybercrime, and the rise of non-traditional FSPs in the form of fintechs,” She said.

She noted that their interest in establishing services that facilitates a confidential cloud that with pervasive intelligence enables FSPs to reimagine the mode of payment delivery, employee empowerment and to deliver engaging customer experiences, and all these will be powered by cloud-based products including dynamics 365 intelligent apps, Azure, Microsoft cloud of industry-leading app, Microsoft power platform offering tech solutions around data and builds, the Microsoft Teams business collaboration hub and GitHub enterprise code-respiratory service for developers.

According to her, Microsoft cloud will help FSPs empower employees by enabling organization-wide communication and collaboration through secured digital channels and providing staff access to key information from any location. This will allow FSPs to meet up with customers’ needs in a relevant way.

The provision of these cloud services will enable better regulatory management of important data, record,s and communication channels while offering accurate ability to manage risk in business.