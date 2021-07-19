BusinessDay
Microsoft targets African SMBs with new cloud-based business solution

Microsoft

Microsoft is looking to attract more small and medium scall enterprise businesses in Africa with its cloud-based business management solution, Dynamics 365 Business Central. Dynamics 365 Business Central essentially enables small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to connect their financials, sales, service, and operations to streamline business processes and improve customer interactions. The solution was recently…

