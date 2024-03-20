Microsoft hires Mustafa Suleyman to lead AI unit

Microsoft has hired Mustafa Suleyman to lead Copilot AI initiatives.

Suleyman co-founded artificial intelligence startup DeepMind that Google acquired in 2014. “I’m excited to announce that I’m joining @Microsoft as CEO of Microsoft AI. I’ll be leading all consumer AI products and research, including Copilot, Bing, and Edge,” Suleyman tweeted when announcing the move.

Suleyman left Google parent Alphabet in 2022 and became co-founder and chief executive officer of startup Inflection AI. Karén Simonyan, a co-founder of Inflection and its chief scientist, is also joining Microsoft as chief scientist for Microsoft AI.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, in a memo, further revealed that several of the Inflection’s employees are also joining the cofounders.

The new Microsoft AI group will work on Copilot, which works on Bing, Windows, and other Microsoft products. Consumer AI products and research will also fall under the group, the CEO said.

“I’ve known Suleyman for several years and have greatly admired him as a founder of both DeepMind and Inflection, and as a visionary, product maker, and builder of pioneering teams that go after bold missions,” Nadella added.